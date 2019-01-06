This is From Where Prakash Raj is Going to Contest 2019 Lok Sabha Polls

Latest NewsIndia

Jan 6, 2019, 06:18 am IST
Less than a minute
Prakash Raj

Actor Prakash Raj confirmed on Twitter on Saturday that he would contest from Bengaluru Central constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. It was through Twitter that the national award-winning actor announced this.

#2019 PARLIAMENT ELECTIONS.Thank you for the warm n encouraging response to my new journey.. I will be contesting from BENGALURU CENTRAL constituency #KARNATAKA as an INDEPENDENT..will share the Details with the media in few days..#citizensvoice #justasking in parliament too…” Raj tweeted on the micro-blogging site.

Through his campaign called #Justasking, the actor has been quite vocal in his criticism against P.M Modi, especially after the death of Gauri Lankesh, the journalist who was a friend of actor Prakash Raj.

