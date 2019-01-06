CinemaLatest NewsEntertainment

Vidya Balan also part of Ajith’s next

Jan 6, 2019, 10:45 pm IST
Actor Ajith’s next is with ‘Theeran’ fame H.Vinoth. Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor, the husband of late actress Sridevi, is entering K-Town by producing this movie. The shoot has already commenced, but Ajith is yet to join the team. The movie is the official remake of acclaimed Hindi film, ‘Pink’. Ajith will be reprising the role played by Amitabh Bachchan in the original.

As per latest reports, the Tamil remake will also have Vidya Balan in a major role. Her character is said to be specifically added in the remake. If it turns out to be true, Thala 59, will be her debut Tamil film. ‘Pink’ directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury discussed some sensitive issues about women’s rights and dignity. It won widespread critical acclaim and bagged the National film award for Best Film on other social issues.

