AFC Asian Cup: After Its Win Against Thailand, This is What Coach Stephen Constantine Said

On a historic night here on Sunday, Indian football’s goal machine Sunil Chhetri struck a brace to help the country stunningly outplay Thailand 4-1. Chhetri scored in the 27th (penalty) and 46th minutes for his 66th and 67th goals to become the second highest international goal scorer among active players. After the success, India coach Stephen Constantine Sunday implored his players to not get carried away by the success.

“We try to win every match that we play in. We don’t go into a match expecting to win 4-1 or 5-1. However, we are not trying to get carried away with the emotion,” said Constantine.

“We still have two games left and we still need another two points to qualify from the group stages. After we have qualified, we can get a little bit excited but our primary job is still to qualify out of the group stages”.

“It is a cliche as it is just another match for us. It is another win that we wanted and have got in the AFC Asian Cup. Tomorrow morning, we train again”

We gave a good testament of ourselves against Thailand and we are a young side that is capable of a lot many things. People got a taste of what we can do, today.

“The main thing was to make the most of our chances and that we did today. I am happy that we are converting from the chances that we are making”.