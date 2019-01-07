Arrests under Sec 66 A of IT Act: SC seeks union governments response

The Supreme Court sought Centre’s response on a plea alleging prosecutions even after the apex court scrapped Section 66 A of the IT Act under which a person could be arrested for posting allegedly offensive content on websites.

The Supreme Court said it is shocking that people are still being prosecuted under Section 66 A of the Information Technology Act even after it has been scrapped by the apex court in 2015.

A bench headed by Justice R.F.Nariman said concerned officials will be arrested and sent to jail if the apex court order of March 24, 2015, scrapping the provision of the IT Act is violated.

Appearing for the NGO, PUCL, advocate Sanjay Parikh said more than 22 people have been arrested under the provision of the IT Act.