Arundhati Roy Finds Racially Offensive Insult in Mammootty Film

Writer Arundhati Roy has found an instance of racial insult in the Mammootty film ‘Abrahaminte Santhathikal.

The film, which was a huge success in Kerala in last year had an action scene where Mammootty is encountering a few Africans. Arundhati has felt that the Africans were included in the film just to work on the racial angle. She was speaking in an interview given to a private channel.

“I happened to see a film from the state Kerala which supposedly has modern thinking- Abrahaminte Santhathikal. The villains of the film- Africans were depicted as cruel and idiots. These Africans were imported into Kerala just to work on the racial angle. There is no point in criticising Kerala. This society, the artists, actors, producers are all like this. North Indians mock South Indians for their darker complexion and South Indians mock Africans for the same reason,” he said.

Abrahaminte Santhathikal was one among the top grossers of 2018. Mammootty played a cop in the film and it was directed by Shaji padoor.