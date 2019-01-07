Bangalore Airport launches women-only taxi service

Bangalore International Airport (Kempegowda International Airport) has launched a special women-only cab service. The new cab service is specifically for women passengers travelling to and fro the airport. This new facility has been introduced jointly by the Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The initiative of a women-only taxi service has been launched initially on an experimental basis.

Currently, the cab service runs a fleet of just 10 cars, which is expected to further increase based on the demand and feedback from passengers. The cabs can be availed either by solo female travellers or a group of women travelling together. The cab service can be availed around the clock, with fares starting from Rs 21.50 per kilometre during the day (6 am to 11:59 pm) and Rs 23.50 per kilometre during the night (12 am to 6 am).

The women drivers themselves will be fluent in multiple languages, aware of all local areas and also trained in self-defence tactics. The cars will also come with a number of safety features such as GPRS tracking and an SOS switch.