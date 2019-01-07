CM Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Country’s largest startup complex in Kochi

An integrated startup complex, billed as the country’s largest innovation hub and set up by the Kerala Startup Mission, would be inaugurated near here by state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on January 13.

The complex set up over an area of 1.80 lakh sq ft within the Technology Innovation Zone (TIZ) at Kalamassery would provide top quality infrastructure for incubation and acceleration, a release from the mission said here Monday. It said the complex was the largest of its kind in the country.

It would among others house a “Maker Village”; BRINC, the country’s first international accelerator for hardware startups, BRIC, an incubator dedicated for developing solutions for cancer diagnosis care, and a Centre of Excellence set up by industry majors like UNITY and CERA.

Once fully developed into a full-fledged campus having over half-a-million sq ft built up area, TIZ would become the largest Work-Live-Play space exclusively dedicated to startups in the country, the release said. Over a 100 startup companies in various stages of growth were already operating in the three incubators functioning within the facility.