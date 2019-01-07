Dileep signs another new project

Dileep has signed a film with director Vyasan.K.P. Along with Dileep, veteran actor Siddique will also be seen in a

major role. As per reports, the film is based on true events and has high scope for performance. The makers have planned to start shooting in March.

Dileep has over five projects coming up in the next two years. His next release will be B Unnikrishnan’s ‘Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakkeel’, in which he plays the role of an advocate. Dileep has also completed almost all his portions for the ambitious 3D film ‘Professor Dinkan’. Ramachandra Babu is directing the movie and is scripted by Rafi. The latter is scripting another movie for Dileep titled ‘Pickpocket’. P Balachandra Kumar will be directing this big-budget film, which will be shot extensively in Brazil.