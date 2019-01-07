Heavy Fog Causes these Flights to be Delayed

New Delhi: Delhi, Bengaluru flights were delayed due to heavy fog and poor visibility. The fog had affected the train services too.

“Fog Alert – Low Visibility Procedures have been implemented at Delhi Airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for the updated flight info,” the official Twitter handle of the Indira Gandhi International Airport stated.

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7.1 degrees. The Met department said the city will see moderate fog through the day. The air quality in Delhi was in “very poor” category this morning. On Friday, 42 flights were delayed and eight were delayed at the Bengaluru airport. Operations were also suspended for an hour because of poor visibility.

Vistara and IndiGo airlines have asked the passengers to check their flight status with the travel advisories before heading to the airport.