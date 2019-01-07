Latest NewsIndiaEducation

Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya: HRD ministry approves 5,000 additional seats

Jan 7, 2019, 07:49 pm IST
Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar approved an increase of 5,000 seats at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas across the country. The admission to the additional seats will start in the 2019-20 academic session.

Javadekar said this is the biggest-ever expansion of quality education for rural students and a step in the right direction. He said this expansion will provide more opportunity for talented children from rural areas to get a quality education.

Navodaya is the only education system in the country where students give entrance examination for admission into Class six.

