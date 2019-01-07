Lok Sabha poll: CEC reviews preparedness

Chief Election Commissioner reviewed the poll preparedness of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in connection with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The Commission began the review with a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed the CEO’s that urgent and time-bound action must be taken to ensure the availability of Assured Minimum Facilities at every polling station for the convenience and facilitation of the voters.