Lok Sabha poll: CEC reviews preparedness

Jan 7, 2019, 08:24 pm IST
Chief Election Commissioner reviewed the poll preparedness of Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh in connection with the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2019. The Commission began the review with a meeting with the Chief Electoral Officers of Punjab, Haryana and Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The Chief Election Commissioner directed the CEO’s that urgent and time-bound action must be taken to ensure the availability of Assured Minimum Facilities at every polling station for the convenience and facilitation of the voters.

