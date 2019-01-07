Narendra Modi govt announces 10% reservation to economically backward upper castes

Narendra Modi govt on Monday approved a 10 per cent reservation for ‘economically backward’ upper castes in government jobs.

Ahead of the General Elections this year, the government has announced reservation in jobs for those belonging to the upper castes and earning less than Rs 8 lakh per year, sources said.

A bill to amend Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution will be moved in the Parliament to this effect.

The Supreme Court has capped the quota for caste-based reservation for government jobs at 50%.

More Details awaited