Latest NewsIndia

Narendra Modi govt announces 10% reservation to economically backward upper castes

Jan 7, 2019, 03:18 pm IST
Less than a minute

Narendra Modi govt on Monday approved a 10 per cent reservation for ‘economically backward’ upper castes in government jobs.

Ahead of the General Elections this year, the government has announced reservation in jobs for those belonging to the upper castes and earning less than Rs 8 lakh per year, sources said.

A bill to amend Article 15 and 16 of the Constitution will be moved in the Parliament to this effect.

The Supreme Court has capped the quota for caste-based reservation for government jobs at 50%.

More Details awaited

Tags

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor got Trolled after wearing Rs 1.2 Lakh worth Shoes

Sep 25, 2018, 07:37 pm IST
TDP & NDA split

TDP & NDA divorced: how many will support ‘no-confidence’ motion?

Mar 16, 2018, 12:18 pm IST

Coolpad launches three new model smart phones in India

Dec 20, 2018, 05:13 pm IST

Congress Leader Dean Kuriakose Lashes Out Against Mohanlal

Jun 28, 2018, 05:55 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close