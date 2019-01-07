Nation-wide general strike: Unions to organise road, rail blockades

The 10 Central trade unions that have called for a 48-hour general strike against the economic policies of the Narendra Modi government on Tuesday and Wednesday have announced they would organize road and rail blockades nationwide in addition to street protests.

The general strike was expected to see participation from unions in the banking and insurance, mining, petroleum, Postal department, telecom, steel, education, defence and various other sectors. Unions of workers in agriculture, plantation, hawker-vendors and other sectors were also mobilising for the general strike.

The trade unions organising the strike are INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, AICCTU, SEWA, LPF and UTUC. On Friday, a CITU leader told THE WEEK that more than 14 crore workers would participate in the 48-hour general strike.