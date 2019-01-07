Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala met with senior RSS leader

A former Yuva Morcha leader has come forward with a serious allegation against opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.
Sibi Sam Thottathil has in his Facebook page raised an accusation that Chennithala has held a secret meeting with a senior RSS pracharak, P.Purushothaman. Purushothaman who is known to be a close ally of BJP chief Amit Shah. Sibi asks that what is the behind their meeting. Sibi has last month resigned from BJP Pathanamthitta district committee.
???????? ??.????.???? ?????????? ??.??.?? ??????? ?????? ?????? ???????? ?????????????????? ??.????????????…
Gepostet von Sibi Sam Thottathil am Samstag, 5. Januar 2019
Post Your Comments