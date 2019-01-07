Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala met with senior RSS leader

A former Yuva Morcha leader has come forward with a serious allegation against opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Sibi Sam Thottathil has in his Facebook page raised an accusation that Chennithala has held a secret meeting with a senior RSS pracharak, P.Purushothaman. Purushothaman who is known to be a close ally of BJP chief Amit Shah. Sibi asks that what is the behind their meeting. Sibi has last month resigned from BJP Pathanamthitta district committee.