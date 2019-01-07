Rupee firms up for 2nd day

Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Jan 7, 2019, 09:46 pm IST
The rupee pared early gains but managed to end 4 paise higher at 69.68 against the US dollar Monday following dovish stance by the Federal Reserve and rising hopes of a thaw in ongoing US-China trade tiff. Besides, smart gains in domestic equities and weakening of the greenback in overseas markets propped up the Indian currency. This was the second straight session of gain for the domestic unit. It had risen by 48 paise to settle at 69.72 against the US dollar on Friday.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) Monday, the rupee opened on a firm note at 69.38. It gained further to hit a high of 69.23 following dollar selling by exporters, before finally closing at 69.68, up 4 paise.

