Saudi women to be notified of divorce via text message

The new law came into existence on Sunday which will make Saudi women notified of divorce via text message. It will protect the rights of women. The number of secret divorces will be hopefully reduced. The law will protect the women from having their marriage ended without their knowledge. But knowing about divorce does not mean a woman will get alimony or the custody of her children.

This important move comes as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has started to give women more rights in the conservative kingdom, which included lifting a ban on women driving last year. The Saudi Ministry of Justice said in a statement on their website that women could check their marital status on the ministry’s website or visit the relevant court to get a copy of divorce papers.

The new will ensure equality and it will at least inform the women that whether they are divorced or not. In recent years women in Saudi Arabia have been allowed to enter sports stadiums for the first time, vote in local elections, and take a greater role in the workforce as Saudi Arabia tries to diversify its oil-dependent economy.

“In most Arab countries, men can just divorce their wives,” said Suad Abu-Dayyeh from global rights group, Equality Now. She added that the male guardianship system is a core issue and it must be dismantled. It controls women in each and every step of their lives. This system strangles Saudi women. The country is looking forward to the effective changes with regard to this law.