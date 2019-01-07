Search ‘Bad Chief minister’ in Google and Pinarayi Vijayan’s Name Come Up!

Kerala Government has had a tough time defending all the protests held in Kerala over the Sabarimala issue and Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan has been at the receiving end of a lot of criticisms.

The Kerala C.M is blamed for his ‘over-enthusiastic’ approach in implementing the Supreme Court Order and for allegedly orchestrating the entry of young women into Sabarimala. It seems like all the protest of devotees against Pinarayi Vijayan has had its effect on Google search as well.

If you google “bad chief minister” on Google, Pinarayi Vijayan’s name come up with a brief description from the Wikipedia page.

A campaign has been held by left sympathisers to tackle this asking social media users to give right feedback to the question.