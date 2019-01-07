Stone Pelting at Mosque: E.P Jayarajan Denies Police Findings

Kozhikode: A CPI(M) Branch Secretary, Athul Das was arrested for throwing stones at a Mosque in Perambra, Kozhikode in Kerala. Police have taken a case against him for creating a communal divide and attempting to create riots, but Senior CPI(M) leader and Minister E.P Jayarajan felt that it was RSS members who pelted stones at the Mosque.

“Proper observation has not taken place in this case. RSS’ intention has worked behind this. A few police officers there have a connection with RSS Camps. There was a deliberate attempt to misguide the investigation. The government will take this seriously,” he said.

He added that the FIR was manipulated to help RSS.