Team India’s dressing room celebrations after historic series win: Watch Video

Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue played the waiting game at the Sydney Cricket Ground as rain delayed play during Day 5 of the fourth and final Test against Australia. With a 2-1 series, there wasn’t much that Team India had to be worried about. So as soon as the match was declared drawn, the dressing room erupted in celebrations, and cheers of ‘hip hip hurray’ echoed as the proud Indian cricket team walked out.

MUST WATCH: Virat & Co. celebrate historic win in style ?????@scg dressing room abuzz with cheers, #TeamIndia thanking their fans & @imVkohli on the proudest moment of his life – @28anand has all bases covered here #AUSvIND Video Link —–> https://t.co/boJL4z7d1O pic.twitter.com/MC82y3cdYF — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2019

The moment ?? historic first series win in Australia was confirmed! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/B7kgSbDBDf — #7Cricket (@7Cricket) January 7, 2019

Some happy faces in the dressing room post the Historic win ????? #TeamIndia #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/nVosuIEwlt — BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2019

After a hard grind of 19 days of Test cricket, the skipper in the post-match presentation said that the team deserves to unwind.

“Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we’ve got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They’ve never let us feel we are playing away from home. They’ve come in numbers in every stadium,” the skipper signed off.