Latest NewsSports

Team India’s dressing room celebrations after historic series win: Watch Video

Jan 7, 2019, 03:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Virat Kohli and his Men in Blue played the waiting game at the Sydney Cricket Ground as rain delayed play during Day 5 of the fourth and final Test against Australia. With a 2-1 series, there wasn’t much that Team India had to be worried about. So as soon as the match was declared drawn, the dressing room erupted in celebrations, and cheers of ‘hip hip hurray’ echoed as the proud Indian cricket team walked out.

After a hard grind of 19 days of Test cricket, the skipper in the post-match presentation said that the team deserves to unwind.

“Celebrations are going to run long into the night I can assure you. Now we’ve got no more Test cricket and no more alarms in the morning. Crowds have been outstanding. They’ve never let us feel we are playing away from home. They’ve come in numbers in every stadium,” the skipper signed off.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Saloni Chopra to Educate the world about “Female Breasts”

Nov 24, 2017, 11:33 pm IST

Bus crash : 10 pilgrims killed in Russia

Jun 12, 2017, 06:41 am IST

Women kissed policemen who tried to block her

Jul 28, 2017, 09:28 am IST
Lalu

Shocking !!! Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tej Pratap Yadav to marry Aishwarya Rai next month

Apr 5, 2018, 09:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close