Triple Talaq: Nitish disapproves of Modi government’s Stance

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar disapproved of the stance adopted by the Narendra Modi government on triple

talaq, saying interaction, and not interference, was the way forward on the contentious issue.

Kumar said the practice of instant divorce had come under scanner after a Muslim woman came out in protest but pointed out many other women from the community had signed memorandums against the ordinance brought a few months ago making instant triple talaq a penal offense as people take offense when they feel something is being imposed on them.

People take offense when they feel something is being imposed on them and not enforced with their consent. Many

women have also signed memorandums against the ordinance/bill on triple talaq, he said.

The related bill is pending in Parliament.