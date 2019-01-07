KeralaLatest News

Will Suicide or not? K.P.Sasikala Teacher responds to social media trolls.

K.P.Sasikala, the leader of right-wing outfit Hindu Aiykyavedi has responded to the criticism and trolls that are circulating in the social media against her. After two women have entered the Sabarimala temple the leftwing netizens had started a mass trolling against Sasikala on her an earlier statement.

Sasikala has earlier claimed that she will commit suicide if any women enter the Sabarimala temple. So the trollers are asking why she keeps her words. Now she has responded in her social media handle on this.

