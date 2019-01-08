65-Year-old businessman arrested for molesting woman on flight

A 65-year-old Delhi-based businessman was in trouble after the Sahar Police on Monday registered a molestation case against him.

Reports inform that the man was booked for allegedly molesting a 41-year-old woman on-board a Delhi-Mumbai flight on Monday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the woman is a Singapore resident and usually travels to Mumbai to visit her relatives. The accused man has been identified as Anilkumar Mulchandani, a senior citizen. A case under section 354 (molestation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against him.

According to details by Police, the accused was seated next to the complainant when she boarded her flight from Delhi. Reports inform that, the man touched the woman inappropriately mid-air and continued it till she raised an alarm. Thinking that the act happened accidentally, the woman ignored it at first. However, the man repeated touching her. Anguished by his behaviour, the woman alerted the airline crew minutes before landing. The airline staff then informed authorities at Sahar airport after landing and a registered a case against the accused.