Apsara Reddy, first transgender appointed general secretary of Mahila Congress

Journalist Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), making her the 134-year-old party’s first transgender officebearer.

The appointment was made by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Previously, Reddy was the spokesperson of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). She was also a part of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016.

“Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi,” tweeted Congress.

All India Mahila Congress also tweeted, “Welcoming Apsara Reddy to @MahilaCongress As @sushmitadevmp puts it the path for inclusivity comes through acceptance and compassion beyond the set societal norms. #Womenpositive”.

A former journalist, Apsara Reddy had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK party in May 2016.

She had moved to the pro-Sasikala camp of the AIADMK after party icon Jayalithaa’s death later that year.