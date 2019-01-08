Latest NewsPolitics

Apsara Reddy, first transgender appointed general secretary of Mahila Congress

Jan 8, 2019, 08:05 pm IST
Less than a minute

Journalist Apsara Reddy, a transgender woman known for her social activism, has been appointed as the National General Secretary of All India Mahila Congress (AIMC), making her the 134-year-old party’s first transgender officebearer.

The appointment was made by party president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday.

Previously, Reddy was the spokesperson of All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). She was also a part of Bharatiya Janata Party in 2016.

“Apsara Reddy has been appointed the first transgender National General Secretary of @MahilaCongress by Congress President @RahulGandhi,” tweeted Congress.

All India Mahila Congress also tweeted, “Welcoming Apsara Reddy to @MahilaCongress As @sushmitadevmp puts it the path for inclusivity comes through acceptance and compassion beyond the set societal norms. #Womenpositive”.

A former journalist, Apsara Reddy had joined the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam or AIADMK party in May 2016.

She had moved to the pro-Sasikala camp of the AIADMK after party icon Jayalithaa’s death later that year.

Tags

Related Articles

TODAY IN HISTORY – DECEMBER 30

Dec 30, 2018, 03:51 pm IST

Delhi eateries faces a new law from the ruling party

Dec 28, 2017, 10:48 am IST

Germany says US withdrawal from Syria could arm fight against IS

Dec 20, 2018, 10:14 pm IST

This Local village conducted kissing competition for couples

Dec 11, 2017, 12:12 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close