BCCI announces cash awards for Team India members

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced cash awards of Rs 15 lakh per match for each of the playing eleven that featured in India’s maiden Test Cricket series win on Australian soil.

Virat Kohli and his team defeated Australia 2-1 in the four-match Test series, ending India’s 71-year-old wait for the rare achievement.

Congratulating the team, the BCCI also announced cash awards of seven and a half lakh rupees for all the reserve players, as well as the members of the support staff. The coaches will be awarded Rs 25 lakh each.