Citizenship Amendment Bill is for migrants says Home Minister

Replying to a debate on the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, the bill is not just for Assam but for other states too. He said it is also for migrants who have come from the Western borders and have settled down in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Delhi.

The Minister added that Assam is dealing with illegal migration for a long time now and the state’s burden is India’s burden. He said, it is the central government’s responsibility to protect the identity, culture of the Assamese people.

Earlier, while moving the bill, Singh said, said the government is committed for National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Minister also asserted that there will be no discrimination in NRC. He said the Centre has taken several measures to implement the Assam Accord.

The Minister said a High-Level Committee has been set up to suggest safeguards for the protection of the Assamese identity, including reservation in the State Assembly and in jobs. The committee will submit its report within six months.

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that the bill should be sent to the Select Committee of the House. TMC leader Saugata Roy also echoed the same view. Later, opposing the bill, members from Congress and TMC staged a walkout. CPI(M) member also opposed the bill.