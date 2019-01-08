Exports of jute products rise be 24% : Smriti Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said that exports of jute diversified products have risen by 24 percent since 2014.

Speaking at a textile outreach programme in Kolkata, the minister said, jute is the currency of the day and it has contributed for West Bengal to flourish for years. She said insurance and marketing assistance to weavers are also being given in 40 districts of India.

Textiles Secretary Raghavendra Singh said the ministry is trying to connect the weavers with big companies for realizing higher margins. He said the government is looking at ways and means to raise the income of the weavers and generate employment.