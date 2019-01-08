Latest NewsIndiaBusiness

Exports of jute products rise be 24% : Smriti Irani

Jan 8, 2019, 09:15 pm IST
Less than a minute

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has said that exports of jute diversified products have risen by 24 percent since 2014.

Speaking at a textile outreach programme in Kolkata, the minister said, jute is the currency of the day and it has contributed for West Bengal to flourish for years. She said insurance and marketing assistance to weavers are also being given in 40 districts of India.

Textiles Secretary Raghavendra Singh said the ministry is trying to connect the weavers with big companies for realizing higher margins. He said the government is looking at ways and means to raise the income of the weavers and generate employment.

Tags

Related Articles

Salman Khan’s big plans to do in his upcoming 52nd Birthday

Dec 24, 2017, 04:58 pm IST

Man arrested for posting false online content about Chief Minister

Jul 18, 2018, 06:58 am IST
PINARAYI VIJAYAN

Kerala CM blames Central Government for Blocking Rs. 700 Cr. aid from UAE

Oct 30, 2018, 05:47 pm IST

Amidst Criticisms, Virat Kohli Gets Support From an Unexpected Corner

Dec 21, 2018, 06:43 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close