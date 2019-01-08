High Court Asks If the Women Who Visited Sabarimala Were Devotees

Kerala Govt has been getting a lot of criticism from all corners for the way they handled the Sabarimala issue and in another blow to the State Government, the high court has said that Sabarimala is not where the government should hold their shows.

The high court of Kerala asked if the women who visited Sabarimala temple were actual devotees or whether they had any special agenda. The court added that Sabarimala is not a place for Government or Police to hold its shows.

Court also expressed its strong dissent in letting Manithi team in a private vehicle from Nilakkal.