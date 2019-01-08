LG launches ‘World’s first rollable TV’ with 65-inch foldable display

LG introduced its Signature foldable OLED TV that can be viewed in three different screen displays- Full view, Line view and Zero view. Along with the bendable screen LG TV, the company also unveiled 8K OLED super-high definition TV for the premium viewing experience. Though the company did not reveal when and at what price will these products be launched, it confirmed that these products will go on sale in 2019 itself.

The LG Signature OLED TV not only enables you to fold it according to your desire but it provides virtual assistance through Amazon Alexa and Google home. With virtual assistants, it also infuses Apple Homekit through which users can control their LG TV via the Hope app.

The South Korean company in the CES 2019 press event said,” A rollable OLED TV is a true game-changer, liberating users from the limitations of the wall and freeing them to curate their own personal space which no longer needs to be reserved full time for TV viewing.”

LG also added that, “In Line View, users can choose from features such as Clock, Frame, Mood, Music and Home Dashboard. Even in Zero View, users can enjoy music and other audio content which emanate from the 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system.”

Talking about the challenges that the company faced, LG expected that they will only face problems on the software side and not with the foldable screens. As the applications will have to design in a way so that the apps easily transform itself from phone to tablet screen sizes.

Coming back to the TV, it can be rolled from a full wall display TV into a base stand which serves as a soundbar to play music. The full View TV display delivers a large-screen viewing experience while the line View enables the users to perform certain tasks like- surfing on the internet and using phone applications on the Television. The company did not reveal the price of the ultra-high definition roll-up television but it is expected that the price will vary between Rs. 50,000- 1,00,000.