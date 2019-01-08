‘Nothing will save PM Narendra Modi from Rafale’: Rahul Gandhi after SC order on CBI chief

Hours after the Supreme Court reinstated exiled CBI chief Alok Verma, Congress president Rahul Gandhi reiterated his allegations against the Modi government over the Rafale jet deal claiming that “nothing is going to save the Prime Minister.”

“CBI chief was removed at 1 am as he was about to begin a probe in Rafale scam,” Rahul said, adding that with Verma’s reinstatement “some justice has been done”.

When asked if the government’s move to remove Verma at midnight was linked to the Rafale allegations, the Congress chief said, “Nothing is going to save the Prime Minister. CBI chief was probing Rafale. Rafale is an open and shut case.”

The apex court on Tuesday set aside the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) order on October 23 to divest Alok Verma of his powers, send him on compulsory leave and appoint an interim chief.

However, the court barred him from taking major policy decisions till CVC inquiry is over.

Reacting to the order, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that the decision to send the CBI’s two senior officers on leave was taken by the government on the recommendation of the Central Vigilance Commission.

Jaitley added that the top court apparently strengthened the immunity given to the CBI chief in the larger interest of a fair and impartial investigation. Therefore, in accordance with the Supreme Court verdict, orders will be complied with and the government will act in the same manner.