Latest NewsIndiaInternational

‘Pinarayi’s advisor’ Gita Gopinath joins IMF as Chief Economist

Jan 8, 2019, 10:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Malayalee Gita Gopinath has joined International Monetary Fund as its chief economist. Gita is the economic advisor of Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

She is the first woman to occupy the top IMF post. Gopinath succeeds Maurice Obstfeld as Economic Counsellor and Director of the IMF’s Research Department. Obstfeld retired on December the 31st.

The 11th chief economist of the IMF, Gopinath in a recent interview to The Harvard Gazette described her appointment at the IMF as a “tremendous honour”.

Tags

Related Articles

100-year-old woman brutally raped by 20-year-old youth

Oct 24, 2018, 05:17 pm IST
Amitabh Bachchan Sridevi

See the heart melting posts of Amitabh Bachan and Kajol after Sridevi’s death

Mar 1, 2018, 06:45 am IST
Neeraj-Madhav

Mollywood Young Actor Neeraj Madhav Getting Married

Mar 11, 2018, 11:44 am IST
Delhi

Most polluted cities in India : WHO latest report reveals shocking informations

May 2, 2018, 08:57 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close