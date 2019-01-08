PM Narendra Modi is ‘Ambedkar of 21st century’, says Uttarakhand Chief Minister

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat Tuesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Constitution architect BR Ambedkar, saying the centre’s decision on 10 per cent quota will immensely benefit the economically weaker sections.

Thanking the Prime Minister for the “historic” move, Mr Rawat said it is a step forward in realising the goal of “sabka saath, sabka vikas” (development for all).

“Narendra Modi is the Ambedkar of 21st century. Son of poor parents himself, he has thought about the poor of all sections of the society,” the chief minister told reporters.

“Reservations on economic basis was being demanded by the economically weaker sections in the general category across the country for a long time. They are going to benefit immensely from the decision,” he said.

In a major move ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Union Cabinet has cleared a 10 per cent job and education quota for “economically weaker” sections, meeting a key demand of upper castes, a staunch BJP support base which has shown signs of a drift from the party.