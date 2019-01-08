Police arrested 2 men for selling snakes through social media platform

Hyderabad: The Telangana Forest Department said that two people got arrested for trying to sell snakes through social media platforms. One of the accused posed himself with the python snake and uploaded it on Facebook and Whatsapp in order to attract customers.

Sharan Moses and his friend Vanorous Praveen were trying to sell the reptiles to prospective buyers and in order to attract customers, Praveen got himself photographed with the python around his neck and uploaded the picture on Facebook and WhatsApp, the officials said.

It is reported that officers and staff of the Medchal District and Anti-Poaching Squad, Hyderabad, rescued one python and one bronze back snake from the poachers at Chowdarguda village in Medchal District.

A case was registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. The accused will be given imprisonment of three to seven years and a minimum fine of Rs. 10,000. The court has remanded the accused.