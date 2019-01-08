Prime Minister to announce over Rs 3,150 crore projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch Rs 3,168 crore worth of infrastructure and housing projects in Solapur on Wednesday. Modi will launch several development projects and lay the foundation stone for an Rs 1,811.33-crore housing project under the Prime Minister’s housing scheme that offers 30,000 houses. The Prime Minister will also commission a four-laned Solapur-Tuljapur-Osmanabad section on NH-211 (New NH- 52).

The housing project will primarily benefit homeless poor such as rag pickers, rickshaw pullers, textile and beedi workers, among others, and involves an investment of Rs 1811.33 crore. Modi will also launch an underground sewerage system, and three sewage treatment plants in the western Maharashtra city of Solapur.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for water supply and sewerage system as part of area-based development in the Solapur smart city area, by augmenting drinking water supply from the Ujani dam to the city and build an underground sewerage system.