Sapna Chaudhary’s stunning looks in the latest video version goes viral : Watch Video

Jan 8, 2019, 11:21 pm IST
Sapna Choudhary is a popular Haryanvi dancer & stage performer.She has a huge fan-following and always hits the favourites list of her fans with her updates.

Recently the diva took to her Instagram handle to share the remix video of her very famous song Teri Ankhya Ka Yo Kajal. In the video, she is looking super hot wearing a white dress. With red lipstick and soft curls, the actor seems winning millions of hearts again on social media.

Sapna Chaudhary is best known for her hot dancing moves, stylish traditional attires and flamboyant looks. The sensation often creates a buzz on the video-sharing platform–YouTube and leaves no chance of astonishing her fans with her hot updates.

Moreover, her fans also leave no chance of showering their love on the diva and supports her in the form of numerous likes and comments. Some of her hit songs are–Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Chetak, Badli Badli Laage and many more.

 

