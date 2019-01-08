Tamil Nadu government announces new district of the state

Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday announced a new district Kallakurichi that will be created by bifurcating Villupuram district. With the creation of this Kallakurichi, the state will have now 33 districts. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami made an announcement in the assembly while replying to the motion of thanks to the Governor.

The new district was created as Villupuram covered a vast area and it was becoming difficult to administer this area. The CM in the assembly told that presently, the people of Kallakurichi travel at least 70 km to reach the district collectorate in Villupuram. Palaniswami also claimed that the move to carve out a separate district is aimed at benefitting Kallakurichi residents.