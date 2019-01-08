Latest NewsIndia

Tamil Nadu govt plans to give free food to construction workers

Jan 8, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Tamil Nadu state government will soon provide free food for registered construction workers at subsidised Amma Canteens, said Chief Minister K. Palaniswami.

Speaking in the Assembly during the debate on the motion of thanks for Governor Banwarilal Purohit’s address to the House, Palaniswami said the government will soon implement a scheme to provide free food to registered construction workers here at Amma Canteens.

The Amma Canteen is a highly subsidised outlet where a plate of sambar rice is sold at Rs 5, a plate of curd rice at Rs 3 and one idli at Re 1.

