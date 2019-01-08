Teenager posts girl’s image in Tik-Tok video, gets thrashed in public : Watch Video

A teenager posted an image of his village girl in the tik-tok video and sung a song, which resulted in getting him thrashed by girl’s father in front of panchayat members and the public in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

According to the incident, the panchayat, at Behat Police station area, ruled a ‘khap Panchayat’ like punishment for the teenager in which he was tied to the pole and was thrashed by girl’s father for posting his daughter image in tik-tok. A bystander shot a video of this incident and made it public. After the video became viral, police came into action and looking for the accused who thrashed the teenager.

The panchayat after watching the video ordered for a self-styled punishment for the teenager. Two youth held the teenager with a pole and girl’s father thrashed him with a stick, multiple times.