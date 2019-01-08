Latest NewsIndia

Telangana Chief Minister seeks more quota for backward Muslims

Jan 8, 2019, 07:53 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Tuesday told TRS MPs to take up the state assembly resolution of providing 12 per cent reservation for backward Muslims and 10 per cent for STs with the Centre. This demand comes in the wake of the Central government seeking to provide 10 per cent quota to economically backward sections.

Rao told the MPs to seek amendment of the bill proposed by Centre accordingly, an official press release said. The assembly had passed a resolution in 2017 to provide 12 per cent reservation for backward Muslims and 10 per cent quota for STs and forwarded the resolution to the Centre, but no action has been taken since then.

