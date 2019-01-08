This State Government has raised the Retirement age for College, University Teachers

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has raised the retirement age for college and university teachers to 65 years. Also, the age of Vice Chancellors is now raised to 70 years. The announcement was by Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister on Monday.

She said “I don’t believe that after reaching 60 years, one cannot work. So the retirement age for professors which was 62 will now be 65 and for vice chancellors, it will be 70 years from 65,” Banerjee said while addressing the Calcutta University.

She added that they have kept Rs 200 crore for higher education and general caste as scholarship. She also said that the government has also given Rs 28,000 crore to develop infrastructural facilities in Bengal. She had given Calcutta University Rs100 crore grant to promote research work in the last year.

She told that “Next, we will think about the university’s Science and social science. If you need any land in future, we will assist.