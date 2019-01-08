Vivek Oberoi’s Amazing Transformation into P.M Modi. Check Out the First Look of Modi’s Biopic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to have a film made on his life where actor Vivek Oberoi gets to play him.

Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Singh, the film titled PM Narendra Modi is much anticipated. The first poster was launched at an event in Mumbai on Monday.

The actor released the posters of the film in 23 languages with Maharashtra’s CM Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai today, January 7. The actor looks completely unrecognisable in the poster, which features him in the titular role.

Vivek Anand Oberoi [Vivek Oberoi] to star in Narendra Modi biopic, titled #PMNarendraModi… The first look poster was launched in 23 languages by Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis… Directed by Omung Kumar… Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh. pic.twitter.com/K0HdjhFVtj — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

The poster shows a distinctly unrecognizable Oberoi standing in front of the Indian tricolor with a huge crowd carrying the national flag and the rising sun in the background with the words “Deshbhakti Hi Meri Shakti Hai” written on top.