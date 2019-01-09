Another woman has entered the Sabarimala temple. Manju, a native of Kollam has claimed that she has entered the shrine yesterday morning.

She has entered yesterdy morning 7.30 and had done all offferings the group claimed.

Manju the president of Dalit Women Federation is a dalit activist. She has earlier tried to enter the temple but returned due to heavy protest. Later her house has been vandalised by some right-wingh activists.

A facebook community has uploded a video of her entering the temple in the FB. She did not seek police protection this time.