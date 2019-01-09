KeralaLatest News

36-year-old woman enters Sabarimala

Jan 9, 2019, 06:51 pm IST
Less than a minute

Another woman has entered the Sabarimala temple. Manju, a native of Kollam has claimed that she has entered the shrine yesterday morning.

She has entered yesterdy morning 7.30 and had done all offferings the group claimed.

Manju the president of Dalit Women Federation is a dalit activist. She has earlier tried to enter the temple but returned due to heavy protest. Later her house has been vandalised by some right-wingh activists.

A facebook community has uploded a video of her entering the temple in the FB. She did not seek police protection this time.

Gepostet von ???????? ????? ?????????????? am Mittwoch, 9. Januar 2019

Tags

Related Articles

Prominent women including top actresses to be the part of ‘Women Wall’

Dec 28, 2018, 04:15 pm IST

Amidst Hartal Threats, ODIYAN Starts Rolling

Dec 14, 2018, 07:40 am IST

Sara Ali Khan invites paparazzi for coffee with ‘thank you’ notes

Dec 3, 2018, 11:50 am IST

Delhi High Court launches helpline number for lawyers

Jul 4, 2017, 07:32 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Close