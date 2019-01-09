Latest NewsIndia

442 people died in road accidents in 2018

Jan 9, 2019, 01:34 am IST
As per Police as many as 442 people lost their lives in 1,214 road accidents in 2018 in Gurgaon. We had registered 481 deaths in 2017. Comparing to this, we have registered 39 cases lesser in 2018. Similarly, road accidents are also lesser by 175. The number of road accidents registered in 2017 was 1,389,” said Gurgaon Police Commissioner K.K.Rao.

He said traffic policemen work on zero tolerance policy on drunk and rash driving which are by and large responsible for fatal accidents. “We have issued 15,780 challans under various road violations such as drunk driving, rash and negligence driving, over speeding,” Rao said.

