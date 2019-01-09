Actress Disha Patani’s latest photoshoot goes viral : See Pics

Disha Patani is one B-Town actress who manages to make headlines quite often. Though, the actress had only one release in 2018, the Tiger Shroff starrer Baaghi 2, she remained in the limelight all through the year. Disha knows how to grab the eyeballs and is quite active on social media platforms, especially on Instagram.

The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, likes to keep her fans updated with the latest goings on in her life. More often than not, she ends up being in the limelight for her super hot pictures that she shares on her Insta pages.

So, it didn’t come as a surprise when we stumbled upon her recent smoking hot picture in a lingerie, that Disha has shared on the photo sharing platform.