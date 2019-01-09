Bill to provide 10% quota for economically weaker sections is a landmark moment in the nation’s history says PM

PM Modi described the Constitution Bill to provide 10 percent quota in job and education for economically weaker sections in the general category as a landmark moment in the nation’s history. He said it sets into motion the process to achieve an effective measure that ensures justice for all sections of society. Addressing a gathering at Solapur in Maharashtra, he said, the Centre is committed to the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.’

Prime Minister said that we are giving reservation benefits to poor people of upper casts without affecting reservation of others. Modi said that the government is giving reservation benefits to poor people of upper castes without affecting reservation of others.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said it is his government’s endeavour to ensure that every poor person, irrespective of caste or creed gets to lead a life of dignity, and gets access to all possible opportunities.

Speaking on Citizenship Act Amendment Bill the Prime Minister assured people from North East that their interests will also be protected. Modi said that he is confident that both the bills passed in Lok Sabha yesterday will be passed in Rajya Sabha today.