Case Taken Against Girl Who Used Abusive Language Against Kerala C.M Pinarayi Vijayan

Jan 9, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Kasargode: A girl who used abusive language against Kerala C.M Pianrayi Vijay in a march held in Kasargode district has been booked by the police. The incident happened in a BJP march protesting against the Government’s stand on the Sabarimala issue. The video of the girl abusing the C.M had gone viral in social media. It was Rajeswari, daughter of Raghuram who lead the protest with abuses.

Rajeshwari, was leading the protest and vociferating abuses like slogans, aimed at Police and Chief Minister. The people behind her was repeating the abusive words.

It was Kasargode Block Secretary P Sivadas who filed a complaint against the girl at Kasargode Town Police Station.

