China develops new naval radar to monitor areas size of India

The Chinese have created an advanced compact size maritime radar which has the ability to maintain constant surveillance over areas which are as large as India, a report has claimed. The radar system, developed in the country, would allow the Chinese navy to completely monitor China’s seas and identify incoming threats from enemy ships, missiles and aircraft at a much faster pace as compared to existing technology, a local daily reported.

As per the South China Morning Post, Liu Yongtan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the Chinese Academy of Engineering (CAE) from the Harbin Institute of Technology, played a major role in upgrading China’s radar technology. He also participated in China’s over-the-horizon (OTH) radar programme, which was tasked with developing an advanced compact size radar for the PLA Navy’s carrier fleet in order to “maintain constant surveillance over an area the size of India,” TOI reported, quoting the Post.

On Tuesday, President Xi Jinping bestowed the country’s top science award to Liu and another scientist, Qian Qihu, at an event in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for the contribution. The award carries prize money of $1.116 million.

Liu said that the “ship-based OTH radar” had ensured that the Peoples’ Liberation Army (PLA) could monitor a larger area of the sea as compared to before. As per the report, He said, “Relying on traditional technologies, our surveillance and monitoring could only cover about 20 percent of our maritime territory. With the new system, we can cover the whole area.”