Church Warns Sister Lucy Kalapura who took part in protests against the bishop

Sister Lucy Kalapura who took part in protests against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, a rape-accused gets warned for attending channel discussions, writing articles in “non-Christian newspapers” and making false accusations against the Catholic leadership. The warning reveals the threat of dismissal from the congregation, has been issued by Sr. Ann Joseph FCC, Superior General of the Franciscan Clarist Congregation (FCC).

The letter is like ” “Your deeds on 20th September 2018 and on the following days were of most grave external scandal and harm to the Church and the FCC. You went to the Ernakulam High Court junction and participated in the protest held by the SOS Action Council on 20-9-2018 without the permission of your superior. You have published articles in some non-Christian newspapers and weeklies like Mangalam and Madhyamam etc, gave interviews to Samayam without seeking permission from the provincial superior.

Through Facebook, channel discussions and articles you belittled the Catholic leadership by making false accusations and tried to bring down the sacraments. You tried to defame FCC also. Your performance through social media as a religious sister was culpable arising grave scandal”.

The Bishop was accused for raping a nun and spent three weeks in the sub-jail at Pala before he got bail.