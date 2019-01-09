Latest NewsTechnology

Fingerprint authentication for Whatsapp : Introduces new feature

Jan 9, 2019, 04:57 pm IST
Whatsapp brings fingerprint authentication for its users to open the app. It will help to protect the privacy of users.

The feature is currently under development. If it is enabled once, whatsapp will be protected from being seen by others.

The user will need to authenticate his identity in order to open WhatsApp. It will protect the entire app, so it’s not used to lock specific conversations. The fingerprint authentication feature will be available within the app under Settings > Account > Privacy.

