First look of Narendra Modi biopic starring Vivek Oberoi released

A biopic getting ready in Bollywood for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Vivek Oberoi is playing Modi’s role in the movie titled as ‘PM Narendra Modi’. Last day, the movie’s first look poster was released in social media. Omung Kumar is directing the movie. He has earlier helmed two other biopics Mary Kom and Sarbjit, both of which were critically acclaimed.

Initially, the Modi biopic was planned with veteran actor Paresh Rawal. Vivek Oberoi has already started his preparations and has had a couple of look tests.

Sandip Singh and Suresh Oberoi are producing the movie and it will be presented by Legend Global Studio. Shoot for the movie will be commencing this month.