Golden Globe winner thanked ‘Satan’ for inspring him for playing the role

The golden globe winner Christian Bale thanked an unexpected entity when he accepted the Golden Globe for his role as Dick Cheney in the film Vice. ‘Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration for playing this role,’ he said.

The film depicts former Vice President Cheney as the ruthless mastermind behind George W Bush’s presidency, largely criticized by conservatives. The political satire shows an unrecognizable Bale as Cheney, depicting the former second-in-command as the ruthless mastermind behind George W Bush’s presidency, which has gotten the film large criticism by conservatives.

He made the moments live. The line gained the appreciation of the Church of Satan, who wrote on Twitter: ‘To us, Satan is a symbol of pride, liberty and individualism, and it serves as an external metaphorical projection of our highest personal potential. As Mr. Bale’s own talent and skill won him the award, this is fitting. Hail Christian! Hail Satan!

He thanked his family which consists of his wife and two children. ‘She knows the dumb crap that can come out of my mouth at times. I can sink and ruin a perfectly good movie and so-so career in one speech. So thank you for that advice, my love,’ he said.